𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬, @OmarFraile 🖋️



The Spanish champion has signed a two-year deal from 2022. A TDF stage winner and a true team player, we can't wait to race with Omar 👊 pic.twitter.com/1qDTf1nQ1C