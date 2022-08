#ImageOfTheDay



Serious #Drought in #Spain



In #Extremadura

➡️15 reservoirs are in an "emergency state"

⬇️the harvests are affected by massive losses because of water scarcity🚱



⬇️The Vegas Altas area turned brown as seen in #Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰️images of August⬆️2021 & ⬇️2022 pic.twitter.com/ljLj8QBjzB