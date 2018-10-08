MÍTIN EN LAS REDES
El alegato político de Taylor Swift
"Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGTB y que es aterrador el racismo sistemico", asegura la cantante.
EL PERIÓDICO
08/10/2018
La cantante Taylor Swift nunca se había pronunciado políticamente. Hasta este fin de semana. La joven de Nashville ha escrito un extenso artículo en sus redes sociales arremetiendo contra las ideas de la candidata republicana de su estado, Tennessee, a las elecciones del próximo 6 de noviembre y pidiendo el voto para los demócratas.
"En el pasado he sido reacia a expresar públicamente mis opiniones políticas, pero debido a varios sucesos en mi vida y en el mundo en los últimos dos años, me siento diferente al respecto ahora”, comienza la cantante y compositora, que explica a sus muchos seguidores que siempre ha votado en función del candidato. "Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGTB, y que cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o el género es incorrecta. Creo que el racismo sistémico que todavía vemos en este país hacia las personas de color es aterrador, repugnante y prevaleciente”, añade.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
La candidata republicana de Tennessee es Marsha Blackburn. "Aunque quiero seguir votando a mujeres en política, no puedo apoyar a Blackburn. Ha votado en contra de la igualdad salarial, ha votado en contra de la ley contra la violencia hacia las mujeres. Ella cree que las empresas tienen el derecho a rechazar a parejas homosexuales y cree que no tienen el derecho a casarse. Y esos no son mis valores”.
INVESTIGAR A LOS CANDIDATOS
La cantante anima a los más jóvenes a votar. “Por favor, investigar a los candidatos que se presentan en vuestro Estado y votar a aquellos que se acerquen más a quienes representen a vuestros valores. Puede que nunca encontremos a un candidato o partido que nos represente al 100% en cada tema, pero hay que votar igualmente”, sostiene. El alegato de Swift contrasta con los mensajes de amor de su enemigo el rapero y empresario Kanyne West hacia Donald Trump. West ha protagonizado varios enfrentamientos con la cantante de Nashville y hasta ahora ambos representaban dos mundos diferentes, también en lo político.
Tennessee será un Estado clave en las elecciones del próximo mes, un termómetro electoral para valorar las políticas de Trump y su aceptación interna.
