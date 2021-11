Thread 1/2#EMSR546 #ErupciónLaPalma



Our #RapidMappingTeam has released its 5⃣5⃣th updated map



It is based on @ASI_spazio COSMO-Skymed 🛰 radar imagery



As of 24 Nov. at 18:50 UTC:

➡️Extent of the lava flow🌋: 1,094.7 ha (+20.1 ha in ~55h)

➡️2,695 destroyed buildings🏘️(+19) pic.twitter.com/0G7HdmMnBV