🇬🇧 Stage 5 | #LaVuelta21@JasperPhilipsen was the fastest again in Albacete after 184.4km of racing through the wind. Involved in a crash, Rein Taaramäe lost La Roja to @KennyElissonde, who only has a 5’’ lead on Primož Roglič.



⬇️Enjoy the best of the stage with this summary⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NujdiUzewq