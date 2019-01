VÍDEO | Una conductora de autobús rescata a una bebé descalza en la calle durante una ola de frío

This video shows the moment a Milwaukee bus driver stopped to rescue a barefoot baby girl wandering on a freeway overpass in freezing temperatures. Safely on the bus, the little one fell asleep in the driver's arms. "I'm just grateful I was in the right place at the right time," Irena Ivic said on Thursday.

A post shared by CNN (@cnn) on Jan 11, 2019 at 6:32am PST