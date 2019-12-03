Muere Lil Bub, la gata con enaninismo con millones de fans en Instagram

Lil Bub, la gata que se hizo famosa en Instagram por sus grandes ojos, pequeñas extremidades y lengua siempre colgando, ha muerto a causa de una infección en los huesos. Tenía ochos años y casi dos millones y medio de fieles en la red social de fotos. Fue una de las primeras mascotas virales de la década del 2010, junto a otras 'celebrities' como Grumpy Cat (que falleció el pasado mayo) y Keboard Cat.

Diarios de todo el mundo se han hecho eco de la necrológica. Por ejemplo, el 'New York Post', que recoge que el propietario Lil Bub, Mike Bridavsky, anunció el deceso en la misma cuenta de la gata con una imagen en la que aparecen juntos cuando fue adoptada en el 2011.

"En la mañana del domingo, 1 de diciembre, perdimos la fuerza viviente más pura, amable y mágica de casa. Bub falleció mientras dormía", ha escrito.

INFECCIÓN EN LOS HUESOS

En la nota, Bridavsky también explica que la gata estaba luchando contra una infección muy agresiva en los huesos.

Lil Bub nació en Bloomington (Indiana) y se le diagnosticó enanismo felino: extremidades pequeñas y no tenía dientes, por lo que la lengua siempre le quedaba fuera de la boca, colgando. Esta característica la hizo única en internet y le reportó una legión de seguidores.

Gracias a su fama, Bridavsky y Lil Bub pusieron en marcha varias iniciativas en favor de los animales callejeros, como el primer fondo nacional de mascotas con necesidades especiales. También participó en investigaciones genéticas y biológicas.

"Ayudó a recaudar más de 700.000 dólares para animales necesitados", recuerda su afligido dueño, que en su mensaje de despedida ha escrito: "Siempre me sentiré honrado de que me eligieras como tu cuidador. Por favor, visítanos en nuestros sueños a menudo".

COLABORACIÓN CON SNOOP DOGG

La famosa gata también hizo sus pinitos musicales: aparece en una canción junto Snoop Dogg en 'Meow the Jewels', un álbum remix con sonido gatuno de 'Run the Jewels 2'. Además, lanzó su propio álbum llamado 'Science & Magic: A Soundtrack to the Universe'.

Lil Bub se hizo famosa en todas las redes, desde el momento en que nació, cuando con solo dos meses su propietario publicó una foto de ella en Tumblr. Después fue portada de Reddit, alcanzando tal popularidad que Bridavsky empezó a vender 'merchandising' con ositos de peluche, camisetas y calendarios con la cara de Lib Bub.