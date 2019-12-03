9:17 h. MITO GATUNO
Muere Lil Bub, la gata con enaninismo con millones de fans en Instagram
El famoso felino tenía ocho años cuando se le ha complicado una infección en los huesos. Tenía muy pequeñas las extremidades y carecía de dientes, por lo que siempre tenía la lengua fuera
EL PERIÓDICO
03/12/2019
Lil Bub, la gata que se hizo famosa en Instagram por sus grandes ojos, pequeñas extremidades y lengua siempre colgando, ha muerto a causa de una infección en los huesos. Tenía ochos años y casi dos millones y medio de fieles en la red social de fotos. Fue una de las primeras mascotas virales de la década del 2010, junto a otras 'celebrities' como Grumpy Cat (que falleció el pasado mayo) y Keboard Cat.
Diarios de todo el mundo se han hecho eco de la necrológica. Por ejemplo, el 'New York Post', que recoge que el propietario Lil Bub, Mike Bridavsky, anunció el deceso en la misma cuenta de la gata con una imagen en la que aparecen juntos cuando fue adoptada en el 2011.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
"En la mañana del domingo, 1 de diciembre, perdimos la fuerza viviente más pura, amable y mágica de casa. Bub falleció mientras dormía", ha escrito.
INFECCIÓN EN LOS HUESOS
En la nota, Bridavsky también explica que la gata estaba luchando contra una infección muy agresiva en los huesos.
Lil Bub nació en Bloomington (Indiana) y se le diagnosticó enanismo felino: extremidades pequeñas y no tenía dientes, por lo que la lengua siempre le quedaba fuera de la boca, colgando. Esta característica la hizo única en internet y le reportó una legión de seguidores.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Amazing new stuff in the BUB STORE, just in time for BUB's Labor Day Sale at the link in BUB's bio (www.lilbub.com/store) 15% off everything plus free US Shipping on orders over $40. As always, a portion of all proceeds helps special needs pets. #bubstuff #goodjobbub #lilbub
Gracias a su fama, Bridavsky y Lil Bub pusieron en marcha varias iniciativas en favor de los animales callejeros, como el primer fondo nacional de mascotas con necesidades especiales. También participó en investigaciones genéticas y biológicas.
"Ayudó a recaudar más de 700.000 dólares para animales necesitados", recuerda su afligido dueño, que en su mensaje de despedida ha escrito: "Siempre me sentiré honrado de que me eligieras como tu cuidador. Por favor, visítanos en nuestros sueños a menudo".
COLABORACIÓN CON SNOOP DOGG
La famosa gata también hizo sus pinitos musicales: aparece en una canción junto Snoop Dogg en 'Meow the Jewels', un álbum remix con sonido gatuno de 'Run the Jewels 2'. Además, lanzó su propio álbum llamado 'Science & Magic: A Soundtrack to the Universe'.
Lil Bub se hizo famosa en todas las redes, desde el momento en que nació, cuando con solo dos meses su propietario publicó una foto de ella en Tumblr. Después fue portada de Reddit, alcanzando tal popularidad que Bridavsky empezó a vender 'merchandising' con ositos de peluche, camisetas y calendarios con la cara de Lib Bub.
