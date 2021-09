#EMSR546 #ErupciónLaPalma



Today’s optical VHR image acquisition over the #LaPalma volcanic eruption was again cloudy



Our #RapidMappingTeam is working on a grading map update based on new COSMO-SkyMed 🛰 radar data



Stay tuned for a publication later today or early tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/T0VOToYMwW